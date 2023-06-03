Rise in 'love jihad' cases found during missing person investigations, says Devendra Fadnavis

On Saturday, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that a significant number of "love jihad" cases had been uncovered during the investigation of missing person complaints in the state. Speaking to journalists, Fadnavis highlighted that the detection rate for missing person complaints in the state stood at 90 to 95 per cent.

“During the investigation of certain cases, we discovered instances where individuals made deceitful promises or assumed false identities, even involving married individuals in attempts to mislead women. Numerous cases that fall under the category of "love jihad" have emerged," stated the prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party. "I previously mentioned that we are considering the possibility of enacting a law addressing this issue (love jihad). We are currently examining different existing laws related to this matter," Fadnavis further explained.

When questioned about the discovery of minor children from Bihar in a train in Maharashtra, Fadnavis emphasized the commitment of his department to combat the grave issue of child trafficking.