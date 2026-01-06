Riteish Deshmukh Slams BJP’s Claim That Vilasrao Deshmukh’s Legacy Is “Wiped Out”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh responded to Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan's remarks about his late father and former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, saying that one cannot erase what is etched. Addressing an election rally in Latur on Monday, Chavan said the energy and commitment of BJP supporters hinted at the party's likely win in the region, adding that the influence and legacy of former CM Vilasrao Deshmukh would no longer hold any strength in the city.

"Everyone, raise your hands and say Bharat Mata ki Jai... In a true sense, seeing your enthusiasm, one can notice that it's a 100% fact that memories of Vilasrao Deshmukh will be wiped out for this city, and there is no doubt about it," Ravindra Chavan said. Following Chavan's remarks, Riteish Deshmukh responded in an emotional video statement and said, “I say with folded hands that the names of those who lived for the people are etched on their minds. What is written can be erased, but you can't erase what is etched.”Chavan’s comments also triggered a sharp reaction from the Congress, which accused the BJP of attempting to undermine the legacy of a leader who dedicated his life to the development of Maharashtra.

The party said such statements reflected arrogance and a lack of respect for Vilasrao Deshmukh's contribution to the state. Deshmukh was a Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, India. He had previously held the posts of Minister of Rural Development and Minister of Panchayati Raj, Government of India and Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Government of India. He was a member of Rajya Sabha representing Maharashtra. Vilasrao Deshmukh was two-time Chief Minister of Maharashtra, from 1999 to 2003 and from 2004 to 2008. He was a member of the Indian National Congress and originally belonged to Latur district in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra