RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary to attend INDIA bloc meeting in Mumbai

Jayant Chaudhary, leader of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), announced that he will attend the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc's meeting in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.



Chaudhary's assertion comes days after he skipped the voting in the Rajya Sabha on the Delhi services Bill, setting off another round of speculation about his future move. Members of the INDIA alliance had opposed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The Rajya Sabha approved the contentious law that gives the central government power over bureaucrats in the Delhi government on Monday, with 131 votes in favour and 102 votes against. Sources close to Chaudhary, however, had attributed his absence to his wife's medical condition.

I will surely attend the INDIA meeting in Mumbai, he told PTI. The Jat leader did not attend the first meeting of the opposition parties in Patna. He attended the second round of the bloc's meeting where it was named the INDIA.