Road cracks open after water pipeline bursts in Maharashtra, one injured

A water pipeline burst in the middle of a road in the Yavatmal district of Maharashtra on Saturday. Roads cracked open after the pipeline burst and a woman riding a scooter got trapped in the heavy flow of water. The incident took place near Yavatmal Vidarbha Housing Society. The video also captured a woman, coming on her scooty in pink clothes, being trapped under the wave of brown water as she rides by. She was hit by a wave of water and injured in the incident.

#WATCH | Road cracked open after an underground pipeline burst in Yavatmal, Maharashtra earlier today. The incident was captured on CCTV. A woman riding on scooty was injured. pic.twitter.com/8tl86xgFhc — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2023

"I was talking on the phone when I saw the road crack open due to the force of water as an underground pipeline burst. Water filled in the area and people looked scared," an eyewitness of the incident, Pooja Biswas, told news agency ANI. According to reports, the woman was rescued by the locals. In 2020, a similar incident was reported in Western Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly when a Covid ward at a hospital was flooded with rainwater after a pipeline installed on the ceiling suddenly burst. A similar incident was reported from Mumbai after a portion of four feet road caved in on Ganpatrao Bhosle Marg, Worli Naka junction on Thursday after a British-era water main burst.





