Road transport in Nagpur badly affected as rains disrupt normal life

The road transport in Nagpur has been badly affected in the wake of the torrential rains that has battered the city. Several roads and residential areas have been inundated, said officials. The administration has declared a holiday for schools as a precautionary measure. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force are also being deployed, it said.

Meanwhile, the local administration moved people from many flooded areas to safer places in the city.The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has advised people not to step out of their homes unless for important work. Due to continuous rains, many city roads are waterlogged, it said waterlogged.The Nagpur centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said “severe/moderate thunderstorm with lightning” will likely continue at isolated places in Nagpur, Bhandara and Gondia districts. There is also a possibility of “intense rain at isolated places” in these areas, it said.Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at many places in Wardha and some parts of Chandrapur, Bhandara and Gondia districts.