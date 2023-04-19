Roads, bridges shut in Mumbai due to lack of gravel supply: Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said it is shocking to hear that most road and bridge works across Mumbai are virtually shut due to the lack of gravel supply from regular suppliers for over two weeks.

Informally there has been talk that someone from the Chief Minister- Corrupt Man’s close circles has pressurised all suppliers to supply through 1 company only, which is why now the cost has gone up more than 50 percent, will lead to escalation in road/ bridge costs.

Thackeray said , Crucial works like Delisle Road Bridge and other road works taken up by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) won’t even be complete by 31st May deadline. As the corrupt administration and govt enjoys its share, we Mumbaikars are facing the brunt of their greed. Aaditya Thackeray asked the BMC to clarify on new road work timelines.

P Velrasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), didn’t respond to a query on whether road and bridge works had come to a halt due to a shortage in the supply of gravel. However, a contractor who works on civic projects confirmed that they have been facing a severe shortage of gravel and stone for the last few weeks.