Rohit Pawar, NCP Leader, Receives ED Summons for Questioning on January 24

In a recent development, Rohit Pawar, an MLA representing the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has been issued a notice by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He is set to be summoned for questioning on Wednesday, January 24. This follows previous notices served to Rohit Pawar by different central agencies in various cases, including ED raids at his sugar factories in Baramati.

ED searches have been ongoing at Rohit Pawar's residence in recent days, but formal summonses were not issued until now. Speculation is rife about the role Rohit Pawar may assume in the unfolding developments, given his involvement in diverse issues and the mounting pressure from central authorities. His presence during the investigation is anticipated to be crucial.

Regarding alleged irregularities in the Baramati Agro case, the ED conducted raids at six locations in Mumbai, including offices linked to Rohit Pawar. The Baramati Agro company has connections to the MLA. This intensification of scrutiny follows previous notices served to Rohit Pawar over the past year. In response to the ED notice, Sharad Pawar, the president of the NCP, remarked that Rohit Pawar had received notices on prior occasions. This statement comes in the wake of ED raids at various offices of Baramati Agro. Sharad Pawar's comments indicate that the NCP leadership is closely monitoring the evolving situation.