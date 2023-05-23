Rs 1 lakh penalty per pothole on new Thane roads: Eknath Shinde

In a bid to ensure pothole free roads, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will slap a penalty of Rs 1 lakh per pothole on contractors responsible for construction of new roads in the city, Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde said.

This came a day after his tour of Mumbai nullahs. Around 134km revamp of roads has been undertaken in Thane and is in various stages of progress. We are not ensuring work will be completed on time but have also focused on quality, TOI reported.

The corporation has included a clause in the contract that a Rs 1 lakh penalty will be slapped for every pothole spotted on newly-constructed roads which will automatically discourage substandard work, said Shinde.

Eknath Shinde inspected pre-monsoon works, including the road repair and cleaning of nullahs, in his home turf Thane city. During the inspection, he directed the civic chief to issue show cause notices to a contractor and an official, respectively, for not providing PPE kits to workers and for the delay in the completion of work.