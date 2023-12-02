Rs 25,000 at each signal: NCP MP Amol Kolhe exposes traffic police recovery target in Mumbai

Actor and NCP MP Amol Kolhe is making headlines for his roles in acting and politics, maintaining an active presence on social media. Recently, a post by Amol Kolhe has stirred discussions on social media, where he shared a shocking experience. This incident occurred while he was travelling by car in Mumbai. Kolhe alleged that the traffic police in Mumbai have been assigned a recovery target, claiming that messages were instructing them to collect Rs 25,000 at each roundabout and take action against 20 vehicles.

In a video shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Kolhe expressed his concerns about the situation and questioned the efficacy of the state government. He recounted an incident where a female police officer from the traffic branch in Mumbai halted a vehicle on signal, demanding the driver to pay the fine online. Kolhe revealed that the officer displayed a message on her mobile phone instructing the recovery of Rs 25,000 at each traffic signal and action against 20 vehicles.

“In Mumbai, the female police officer from the Traffic Branch stopped the car on signal and asked the driver to pay the fine online. While inquiring about the situation, she directly showed me the message on the mobile phone - Rs. 25,000 should be collected at each signal, and action should be taken against 20 vehicles!” Amol Kohle wrote in Marathi on X.

“There are 652 traffic signals in Mumbai. 25,000×652 = 1,63,00,000/ per day, which is a whopping Rs 1.63 Crore in Mumbai alone. What about other cities? If the concerned ministers or officials disclose, the public will know whether the traffic department is being used for recovery rather than traffic regulation! Triple Engine.. Triple Recovery???” he further added.