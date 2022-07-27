Rs 50,000 subsidy to farmers, Rupee 1 electricity subsidy per unit: Eknath Shinde's big announcements

Cabinet meeting of Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government was held today. In this meeting, 3 important decisions have been taken for farmers-students and political workers. The state government has taken a major decision to withdraw cases related to political agitation. At the same time, the government has also taken an important decision to give concessions in electricity rates to the farmers, while providing incentives to the farmers, the victims of heavy rains and floods have also been included.

Farmers have been given a big relief in the cabinet meeting held today. The state government has decided to give per unit discount to the farmers in the electricity tariff in Upsa irrigation. Speaking to the press after this meeting, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that it has been decided to give 50 thousand to farmers who pay regular loans. Also, the farmers have been given a discount of Rs.1 per unit in Upsa irrigation in electricity tariff.