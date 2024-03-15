₹147 Crore in Arrears: BMC Unveils Top 10 Property Tax Defaulters

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is taking aggressive action to recover outstanding property taxes. On Thursday, March 14 the assessment and collection department targeted 142 major defaulters across 24 administrative divisions.

According to data provided by the BMC, these top ten defaulters owe a combined total of ₹147 crore in property taxes. Proactive measures have been enacted against significant property tax defaulters. BMC issued notices to 142 major defaulters for assessment and collection via property ledgers.

The list of top 10 tax defaulters comprises L&T Crossroads (Rs 41 crore), Bharat Diamond Bourse (Rs 26 crore), Seajuli Property Ltd (Rs 25 crore), Verma Medicine Research Trust (Rs 17 crore), Prime Mall, and Phoenix Mall (Rs 11 crore each). Please note that the figures for property tax arrears are approximate and have been rounded off.

They are being notified of their tax obligations through SMS and other channels. Despite these efforts, stringent measures have been initiated by the Collection Department against defaulting property holders. While some defaulters have remitted payments via cheques and demand drafts, citizens are urged to promptly settle their property tax liabilities with BMC, as per the officials.

Property tax constitutes a vital revenue stream for BMC. To meet fiscal year 2023-24 targets, diverse strategies for assessment and collection are underway. The Assessment and Collection Department is actively engaged in this pursuit. With the fiscal year's end approaching, meticulous plans are in place for dues recovery.

Since the issuance of property tax bills for fiscal year 2023-24 in February 2024, direct tax collection has commenced at departmental levels. Efforts are ongoing to collect dues via social media and direct engagements. A campaign to encourage timely tax payments by March 31, is underway, utilizing billboards, banners, and local cable networks.

Citizens are encouraged to settle their property tax dues by March 31, 2024. Officials are engaging directly with taxpayers to motivate compliance. For those yet to receive bills through postal services, BMC's website or departmental offices offer facilities for bill retrieval.

