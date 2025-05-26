RT Deshmukh, Former BJP MLA, Dies in Road Accident in Maharashtra’s Latur District (VIDEO)

Latur, Maharashtra (May 26, 2025): Former BJP MLA from Majalgaon, R T Deshmukh, died in a road accident on Monday afternoon near Belkund village in Maharashtra's Latur district. The accident took place around 4:19 p.m. on a flyover along the Osa-Tuljapur-Latur road. Deshmukh was travelling toward Latur in an SUV when the vehicle lost control and overturned multiple times.

Maharashtra: Former MLA R.T. Deshmukh, met with a car accident on the Latur-Tuljapur Road near Belkund. He sustained serious injuries and was immediately admitted to Sahyadri Hospital in Latur, where doctors declared him dead pic.twitter.com/0suT0qTHZO — IANS (@ians_india) May 26, 2025

According to officials, water had accumulated on the road surface and splashed onto the car's windshield. This reduced visibility and led the driver to lose control of the speeding vehicle. The SUV hit the divider on the flyover and flipped two to four times before coming to a halt.

Read Also | Navi Mumbai: Instagram Influencer From Haryana Arrested for Contract Killing of Woman

Police personnel from a nearby outpost, along with local residents, rushed to the spot and helped rescue Deshmukh and the driver from the mangled vehicle. Both were seriously injured and were taken to a private hospital in Latur. Deshmukh was declared dead on arrival. The driver is currently receiving treatment.

The impact of the crash was so intense that the SUV was badly damaged.

Deshmukh, popularly known as “Jija,” represented the Majalgaon constituency in Beed district from 2014 to 2019. He had defeated NCP candidate Prakash Solanke by a margin of nearly 37,000 votes in the 2014 Assembly elections.