RTO springs into action after tragic incident on Samruddhi Highway, takes action on 27 sleeper buses in Akola

Following the tragic incident where 25 individuals lost their lives on the Samruddhi Highway, the authorities have finally taken action. The Regional Transport Department in Akola has been conducting inspections on passenger buses over the past two days. In particular, they have focused on ensuring the safety of private sleeper buses and checking for any violations of regulations. As part of these efforts, a total of 27 buses have undergone thorough inspections.

As per the direction and guidance of the Regional Transport Officer in Akola, a thorough inspection was carried out on sleeper coach buses traveling to and from Akola town on July 4 and 5. Buses that were discovered to be in violation of passenger safety regulations were dealt with in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988.

The Motor Vehicle Inspectors conducted thorough inspections on private sleeper coach buses to ensure compliance with passenger safety regulations. These inspections encompassed essential facilities such as fire-fighting equipment, emergency exits, first aid kits, valid driver's licenses, functional horns, proper PSV, CFC and up-to-date tax payments. A total of 27 sleeper buses travelling to and from Akola City were inspected. It was discovered that 12 sleeper buses did not adhere to the prescribed rules, resulting in appropriate actions being taken. Additionally, three sleeper buses were deemed unsafe for passenger transport and were seized by the Regional Transport Office, thereby prohibiting them from carrying passengers.