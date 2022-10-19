Rupee falls below 83 versus dollar

The Indian rupee fell below 83 versus the US dollar for the first time on Wednesday, as surging US treasury yields forced a rally in the greenback.

The rupee plunged 61 points to dip below for the first time and closed at a record low of 83.01 against the dollar.

Rising crude prices in the international markets and risk-averse sentiment among investors weighed on the local currency, traders said. The Bank of England's expected interest rate rise next month, following the latest inflation figures, will act as a robust reminder for investors.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.31 per cent to 112.48.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the rupee slipped 10 paise to end at 82.40 against the dollar.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.82 per cent to USD 90.77 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 146.59 points or 0.25 per cent to end at 59,107.19, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 25.30 points or 0.14 per cent to 17,512.25.

( With inputs from ANI )

