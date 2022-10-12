Rutuja Latke moves to HC against delay by BMC in accepting her resignation

Rutuja Latke, the candidate of 'Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party for the upcoming Andheri (east) bypoll,moved the Bombay High Court seeking a direction to the Mumbai civic body to accept her resignation as its employee.

According to the report of PTI, the petition will be heard on Thursday. In her petition, Rutuja Latke said the delay by the civic body in issuing a letter or order (accepting her resignation) appears to be deliberate to prevent her from contesting the November 3 byelection.

She also requested the HC to allow her to file a nomination for the byelection, necessitated by the death of her husband and sitting MLA Ramesh Latke. The petition stated the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's conduct was "arbitrary, illegal and malafide" and that the civic body was duty-bound and obligated to accept her resignation.

The last date for submitting the nomination for the bypoll is October 14. Rutuja Latke, however, has not mentioned the party she wants to file the poll nomination. Separately, Rutuja Latke has maintained that she will contest the bypoll on the Thackeray faction's 'mashaal' symbol.