Safety Concerns Rise on Samruddhi Expressway After Stone-Pelting Gangs Target Night Travelers

Concerns over the safety of travelers on the Samruddhi Mahamarg (Expressway) have resurfaced after a recent stone-pelting incident. A video showing unidentified miscreants pelting stones at a vehicle traveling at night has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly occurred in one of the tunnels located between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur. The method appears to be a premeditated "modus operandi" where miscreants attempt to halt vehicles by throwing stones and then carry out robberies.

This has raised serious questions about the security arrangements on the expressway, especially during night hours. Travelers are now demanding increased police patrolling and enhanced emergency response services during nighttime.The exact date of the video is unclear, but it was uploaded on Sunday and went viral by Monday. In the video, unknown individuals try to stop a private vehicle by throwing stones. Fortunately, the driver acted swiftly and continued driving, preventing any major mishap.

Locations of Concern:

Incidents are reportedly taking place in tunnel sections and interchanges such as:

Harsul-Sawangi

Lasur Station

Maliwada

Vaijapur

Notable Incidents Over the Past Two Years:

A family near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was assaulted, and their gold and other valuables were looted after their vehicle was stopped.

At night in Vaijapur and Jambargaon areas, two vehicles were attacked with stones, injuring one passenger.

A travel bus was targeted with stone-pelting near Karjana village at midnight.

A family was stopped near Mehkar, and robbed of cash and belongings.

Another family traveling toward Mumbai was looted near Mehkar.

These repeated incidents underline the urgent need for improved safety measures on the Samruddhi Expressway, particularly during nighttime travel.