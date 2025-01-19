Saif Ali Khan Attack: Kirit Somaiya Calls for Deportation of Bangladeshi Immigrants to Prevent Unrest in Maharashtra

In the wake of the recent attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has raised concerns about the involvement of foreign nationals in criminal activities within Maharashtra. Somaiya identified the attacker as Mohammad Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national residing in Thane, who was apprehended by the Mumbai Police. He expressed gratitude to the police for the swift arrest but went on to demand further action against what he described as an influx of Bangladeshi and Rohingya individuals into the state.

Somaiya urged the Maharashtra Police to identify and deport these individuals who, according to him, are contributing to unrest in the region. He emphasized the need for a systematic approach to locate, arrest, and send these foreign nationals back to their respective countries, particularly Bangladesh. This statement adds to the growing debate over security concerns and the presence of illegal immigrants in Maharashtra.

The attack on Saif Ali Khan has sparked widespread discussions about the safety of public figures and the role of law enforcement in maintaining order. Mumbai Police have confirmed that Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad (30), arrested for attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, is a Bangladeshi national. The Bandra police revealed that Shahzad has been booked under the Passport Act for illegal entry into India. He was earlier working in a hotel in Thane and was arrested from Kasarvadavali police station's jurisdiction. Shahzad was hiding in the bushes near Hiranandani Estate, Thane, before being apprehended and brought to Bandra.

A police officer stated that the accused, Shariful Islam Shahzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, was apprehended at Hiranandani Estate, Ghodbunder Road, Thane, while he was preparing to flee to his native village. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he is originally from Rajabaria village, Ballcity police station, Jhalokati district, Bangladesh.