Saif Ali Khan Attack: Supriya Sule Calls Karisma Kapoor to Inquire About Actor’s Health (Watch Video)

NCP-SP leader and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule reached out to Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's sister-in-law, Karisma Kapoor, to check on his health following a stabbing incident at his Bandra residence. In a video shared on social media, Sule is seen speaking to Karisma on the phone in the presence of media persons at Baramati in Pune.

Supriya Sule Called Karisma Kapoor

Supriya Sule, a close friend of Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s family, expressed her concern over the actor's well-being after the attack early Thursday morning. The NCP leader also inquired about how the intruder managed to enter Saif and Kareena's house.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. when an unidentified man broke into Khan's home. According to the police, the intruder was attempting to burglar the residence of the actor during this violence between him and Saif Ali Khan broke out. The intruder stabbed the actor six times. He suffered two deep injuries and one near the spine. Khan was taken to Lilavati Hospital for surgery.

In a medical bulletin, Lilavati Hospital’s doctors said that the operation of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was successful, and he has been shifted to the ICU where he is under observation. The actor will remain in the ICU for one day and added that he is out of danger and recovering well, said the hospital.

The doctors further said that the surgery was conducted to stop the leaking from the spine wound. They added that a part of the knife had got lodged inside the actor’s body which was removed by the doctors. They said that the recovery should be 100%.

During the investigation, a suspect has been identified who entered Saif Ali Khan's residence with the intent to commit theft. He used the staircase to access the upper floors. An FIR has been filed at the Bandra Police Station in connection with the incident. The police are continuing their investigation.