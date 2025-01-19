Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Accused Bangladeshi National Sent To Police Custody Till January 24

After a 70-hour manhunt led by multiple teams of Mumbai Police, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, the man accused of stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan, was arrested in Thane during the early hours of Sunday. Following his arrest, the accused was presented at the Bandra Holiday Court, which granted police custody for five days, according to ANI. The accused was produced before a holiday court in Bandra at 1:30pm by the Mumbai Police.

Actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times in his plush apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area in the wee hours of January 16 by a man who intruded for burglary. Saif Ali Khan, who received six stab injuries in the incident that took place around 2 am, was rushed to a Lilavati Hospital in the city, where he underwent emergency surgery and was subsequently declared out of danger, according to doctors. On early Sunday morning, the police said that they have apprehended the attacker from Hiranandani Estate on Ghodbandar Road in neighbouring Thane district.

The police said that the attacker was identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India and changed his name to Bijoy Das. The police further claimed that the man hails from Jhalokati in Bangladesh and had been living in Mumbai for more than five months, doing petty jobs. Meanwhile, the lawyer representing the accused claimed that the police have no proof regarding the Bangladeshi citizenship of his client. He said that his client has been living in Thane for more than 7 years and that his family is in Mumbai. “A police custody for 5 days has been granted. The court has asked the police to submit a report within 5 days. The police have no proof that he is a Bangladeshi,” the accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad's advocate, Sandeep Shekhane, told reporters, according to ANI.



