Saif Ali Khan's Attacker, a National-Level Wrestler, Used His Skills to Overpower the Actor, Reveals Mumbai Police

Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a 30-year-old man from Bangladesh, was arrested for allegedly attempting to rob Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's residence, during which he reportedly stabbed the actor. In his interrogation, Shehzad revealed that he had a background in wrestling, having competed in district and national-level events in Bangladesh in the lower weight categories. He claimed that his wrestling skills helped him overpower Saif Ali Khan without getting injured in the process.

Following the failed robbery, Shehzad went to great lengths to evade capture, changing his clothes multiple times and moving between various locations in Mumbai—starting in Bandra and traveling through Dadar, Worli, Andheri, and finally to Thane. On the day after the attack, he was seen wandering around Dadar, making it challenging for the police to track his movements. Shehzad had arrived in Mumbai in September and had worked for a hotel through a housekeeping agency, which was subsequently raided as part of the investigation.

As the investigation unfolded, Shehzad was transferred to Bandra Police Station for further questioning. Police revealed that he had previously conducted reconnaissance of several high-profile Mumbai residences, including those of Saif Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Using a ladder, Shehzad had surveyed entry points at these properties but ultimately decided against robbing Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat due to its heightened security.

On the night of January 15, Shehzad meticulously planned his attack on Saif Ali Khan's home, identifying an entry point he deemed vulnerable. He returned at 1:37 a.m. on January 16 and managed to break into the building. However, when his robbery attempt failed, he panicked and stabbed Saif Ali Khan before fleeing the scene without taking anything.

Struggling financially after being unemployed for a month, Shehzad was desperate to return to Bangladesh. A chance conversation with an auto-rickshaw driver about celebrity homes in Bandra inspired him to target a wealthy residence in the area to fund his escape. Despite having the opportunity to steal cash and jewelry, Shehzad fled in fear of being caught. In the days following the attack, he kept a close eye on media reports of the investigation, even saving screenshots of possible suspects from news outlets, which were later found on his phone.

Initially, police detained two individuals who resembled Shehzad, but the search for the actual suspect continued. On Sunday morning, Shehzad was finally apprehended near Hiranandani Estate in Kasarvadavali, Thane, about 35 kilometers from Saif Ali Khan's residence. He had been hiding in a labor camp in a forested area and attempted to avoid capture by concealing himself in bushes. After a seven-hour search operation, he was successfully arrested.



