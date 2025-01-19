Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Received 'Best Employee' Award While Working at Hotel, Reveals Mumbai Police

Vijay Das, the main accused in the actor Saif Ali Khan attack case entered India illegally and had been living in Mumbai for the past few months. He previously worked at a hotel, where he was awarded "Best Employee" before quitting under undisclosed circumstances. The investigation also uncovered that the accused used multiple aliases, including Bijoy Das and Mohammed Iliyas, raising questions about his activities and motives.

Speaking to the media this morning, Deputy Commissioner of Police Dixit Gedam confirmed he is a Bangladeshi national. t. The accused, he said, had been identified as Mohammad Sariful Islam Shehzad. "The investigation has revealed that this accused could be from Bangladesh. He does not have any Indian document. We suspect he is from Bangladesh, we are investigating and have added Passport Act charges to the case against him," the senior officer said, adding that the accused entered the actor's home to commit robbery. "We have recovered some items from him that suggest he is from Bangladesh. He came to India illegally and changed his name to Bijoy Das. He has been living in Mumbai for about four months and was working at a housekeeping agency," the senior officer said.

According to police, the accused is unmarried and had been working as a waiter at a restaurant till a few months back. He was currently unemployed and police suspect he attempted the burglary for a big haul. Mr Gedam added that the accused had been arrested from Thane and is now bein questioned. The intruder had managed to break into the actor's home through the fire exit at the back. His maid spotted him and screamed. When Mr Khan confronted him, the attacker stabbed him six times and fled.

The actor was rushed to the nearby Lilavati Hospital. Doctors have said he is recovering well. "The robber asked for money and when he was opposed, he attacked the maid Junu and Saif Ali Khan and injured them. Police have taken the accused into custody on the basis of technical evidence, adding that the accused has also been charged under sections relating to illegally entering India.