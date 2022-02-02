Salman Khan flaunts his physique, fans say 'Sultan is back'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is known for his well-maintained body, has shared a picture of him from his workout session, setting major fitness goals for his fans and followers.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Bigg Boss' host uploaded a picture in which he can be seen working out, flaunting his chiselled back.

In the caption, he wrote, "Getting back!"

Fans flooded the post with love-filled comments.

"Sultan is back," a social media user wrote.

"Welcome back," another added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman has movies like follow up of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' along with 'Tiger 3', which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead.

He recently also showcased his singing and dancing skills in his new song 'Dance With Me'.

( With inputs from ANI )

