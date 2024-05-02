Salman Khan House Firing: Sanjay Raut Reacts On Jailed Accused Anuj Thapan's Death in Police Custody

Anuj Thapan who was arrested in connection to firing outside Salman khan house hanged himself to death in toilet on Wednesday. His suicide has created a mystery. Shiv Sena UBT member Sanjay Raut has made a big statement on the death of accused Anuj Thapan.

"The whole case is mysterious. If an accused in the Salman Khan case dies in the lock-up, I think the Maharashtra Home Ministry, Home Minister and Commissioner are responsible. Why are we asking for an investigation? Investigation will be conducted once the new government is formed.

Also Read:- Salman Khan Firing Case: Anuj Thapan's Family Suspects Foul Play After Accused Found Dead in Custody

Anuj Thapan, a key figure in the Salman Khan house firing case, tragically died by suicide in police custody. Thapan, aged 32, was found deceased in a Mumbai hospital after hanging himself with a noose made form bedsheet in a police lock-up's restroom. This incident occurred while he was under arrest for his alleged involvement in the firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence. The exact circumstances leading to Thapan's death remain under investigation, with the Mumbai police launching an internal inquiry to uncover the sequence of events surrounding this tragic event.