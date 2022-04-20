Salon And Beauty Parlor: Haircut and shaving to cost 30% more in Maha

Rising inflation is set to intensify. Haircuts and beard grooming are going to be expensive from May. Salon and beauty parlor professionals have decided to hike rates by 30 per cent. The decision was taken at a recent online meeting. The rate hike has been implemented not only in urban but also in rural areas.

Inflation has risen sharply over the past few months. Along with the price of raw materials, fuel prices have also gone up. The decision will be implemented from May 1, Labor Day, said Somnath Kashid, president of the Salon & Beauty Parlor Association. He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate in raising the prices.

Finally, an online meeting of salon and beauty parlor professionals decided to raise prices by 30 percent. The hike will be applicable for urban and rural areas.

The rise was due to various types of rising inflation. The cost of materials required for salons and beauty parlors has increased. Apart from that, other factors have also led to price hikes, making it unaffordable for businesses to provide services to customers at low rates.