Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares glimpse of her workout video with dog Sasha

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fitness enthusiast and always shares glimpses of her workout on social media. But, this time, she shared her workout video with her best companion, her dog Sasha.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Samantha shared a video where she can be seen doing some jumping exercises, her trainer Junaid held the dog so it couldn't disturb her during the workout.

She wrote, "Just @Junaid.shaikh88 casually carrying around a 50-pound bully. #sashababy not really!!"

Samantha is an animal lover and has two dogs, Sasha and Hash. She loves the company of her dogs and it can be seen on her social media handle.

Talking about Samantha's upcoming projects, she is awaiting the release of her next film 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal' alongside Vijay Sethupati and Nayanthara, which is slated for a theatrical release on April 28, 2022.

Apart from this, she also has the mythological film, 'Shakuntalam' in her kitty.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor