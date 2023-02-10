Sambhaji Brigade withdraws nomination from by-elections in Kasba Peth and Chinchwad

The political atmosphere over the assembly by-elections in Pune has been heating up over the past few days. Today is the last day to withdraw the nominations. Meanwhile, Maha Vikas Aghadi has received some good news: the Sambhaji Brigade has withdrawn from the by-elections in Kasba Peth and Chinchwad.

The Congress has a candidate in Kasba Peth in Pune, while the NCP has a candidate in Chinchwad. Sambhaji Brigade candidates have submitted nominations in both places. The Shiv Sena has an alliance with the Sambhaji Brigade. Following the involvement of the Shiv Sena, the Sambhaji Brigade has decided to stay with Maha Vikas Aghadi.

In this regard, MVA leader Sachin Ahir met a leader of the Sambhaji Brigade, Purushottam Khedekar. The Sambhaji Brigade has also decided to campaign for the MVA candidates. The Sambhaji Brigade is going to withdraw its nomination and will support the alliance.