Sambhaji Raje demands action against culprits in Kolhapur riots

Tension grips Kolhapur as objectionable social media posts spark outrage. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis closely monitor the situation. Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati expresses anger and demands strong action and a chargesheet against the perpetrators.

Sambhaji Raje took to Twitter and called for government intervention by stating, “The bigoted tendencies that exalted Aurangzeb in Shiv Shahu's city of Kolhapur should be exposed in time. The government should file a strict charge sheet against the culprits and take such strict action that no one in this state should dare to glorify Aurangia again and disturb the social harmony.”

शिवशाहूंच्या कोल्हापूर नगरीमध्ये औरंगजेबाचे उदात्तीकरण करणाऱ्या धर्मांध प्रवृत्तींना वेळीच चाप लावला पाहिजे. सरकारने दोषींवर कडक चार्जशीट दाखल करून इतकी कठोर कारवाई करावी, की परत औरंग्याचे उदात्तीकरण करण्याचे व सामाजिक सलोखा बिघडविण्याचे धाडस या राज्यात कुणाचे झाले नाही पाहिजे. — Sambhaji Chhatrapati (@YuvrajSambhaji) June 7, 2023

In an effort to restore peace, Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called upon the public to maintain calm, emphasizing that there is no tolerance in Maharashtra for those who glorify Aurangzeb. Furthermore, he has specifically instructed the Kolhapur police to take decisive action against the offenders. Fadnavis emphasized the importance of promptly addressing any inappropriate behaviour and urged the home department to swiftly bring the situation under control. As a precautionary measure, the police have been directed to closely monitor other districts as well.