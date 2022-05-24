Sambhaji Raje spoke to CM Thackeray, likely to take big decision

The rift between Shiv Sena and Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati over the sixth Rajya Sabha candidate remains. A decision could not be reached on Monday as both sides insisted on their respective positions. As Sambhaji Raje is adamant that he will not contest the elections by joining Shiv Sena. But in the meantime, important information has come to light. Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati has left Kolhapur for Mumbai. Earlier, he had given a brief response to the media. I am sure he will respect the Chhatrapati dynasty, said Sambhaji Raje.

Sambhaji Raje had a discussion with Maloji Raje and other members of the family at the Palace today. He then reacted to the media. After this statement of Sambhaji Raje, the discussion about his entry into Shiv Sena party has started again. Sambhaji Raje is likely to discuss with the coordinators of Maratha Kranti Morcha today. Sambhaji Raje will arrive in Mumbai today. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena had announced that if Sambhaji Raje joins the party, he will be given candidature. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had sent a message to Sambhaji Raje to join Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena is likely to announce its sixth candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections. If Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati does not join the party, Shiv Sena has also prepared other candidates. Sources have informed that Shiv Sena is considering a face from Kolhapur for the sixth position. The names of former Aurangabad MP Chandrakant Khaire and Kolhapur district chief Sanjay Pawar are also being discussed. Sanjay Pawar has been active in Shiv Sena for the last several years.