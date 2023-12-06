Sambhajiraje calls on Maharashtra MPs for unified action on Maratha Reservation

The resurgence of the Maratha reservation issue has taken center stage in the state, with ongoing efforts to address the matter by various means. Notably, Manoj Jarange Patil has initiated a statewide agitation, advocating for Maratha community reservation through the allocation of a Kunbi certificate from the OBC quota. Against this backdrop, Maharashtra leader Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati has penned a letter to all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs in Maharashtra. Urging the representatives to vocalize their support for Maratha reservation during the upcoming winter session, Sambhajiraje also disclosed plans for a decisive meeting to determine a collective stance on the matter.

Addressing all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs in Maharashtra, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati highlighted the prolonged struggle of the Maratha community for reservation in a letter. Over the past few years, the community has actively engaged in grand rallies, protests, and hunger strikes, with some individuals resorting to extreme measures such as suicide. Despite the intensity of these emotions, the Maratha community has consistently pursued its demand through peaceful and constitutional means. Notably, the Prithviraj Chavan government in 2014 and the Devendra Fadnavis government in 2018 responded to the community's demand by deciding to grant reservation. However, these efforts faced legal challenges, leading to the ultimate non-implementation of the reservation.

Since 2007, I have been actively involved in creating awareness in Maharashtra for the reservation of the Maratha community. I have not only participated in numerous agitations advocating for Maratha reservation but have also organized some protests myself. During my tenure as a Rajya Sabha member, I diligently raised the issue in the House, providing a detailed account of the need for Maratha community reservation. In a significant display of solidarity, I even led a sit-in protest on the premises of the parliament, urging for the rightful reservation.

Recent months have seen a resurgence in the Maratha reservation discourse, with Manoj Jarange Patil spearheading a statewide agitation, drawing the participation of numerous Maratha youth. Given the gravity of the situation, I earnestly urge you, as a representative of the people, to lend your voice to this cause during the upcoming Winter Session. Your support can contribute significantly to addressing the longstanding demand for Maratha community reservation.

A forthcoming meeting of all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs representing Maharashtra is scheduled to take place in New Delhi, aiming to formulate a unified stance on the issue of Maratha reservation. An elaborate invitation for this crucial gathering will be dispatched to you shortly. Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati has extended an appeal to all participants, urging collaborative efforts to secure reservation for the Maratha community and ensure justice for its members. Your active participation in this endeavor is encouraged for the collective pursuit of this cause.

