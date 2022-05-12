Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati announces to contest Rajya Sabha elections

Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati on Thursday announced that he will contest Rajya Sabha elections. Sambhaji Raje also said that he will contest this election as an independent.

His Rajya Sabha term has just ended. Today, Sambhaji Raje finally held a press conference in Pune and announced that he will contest Rajya Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, many were struggling to get Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati on their side. Kolhapur Guardian Minister Satej Patil has openly stated that he would welcome Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati to join the Congress. Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif had also said that he would welcome Sambhaji Raje in the NCP. However, now Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati has announced his role.