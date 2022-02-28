Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati: Maha govt invites Sambhajiraje for discussion, meeting with CM at 11 am

An invitation has been received from the government for discussion and today discussion will be held at Varsha Bungalow at 11 am, said MP Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati. MP Sambhaji Raje has also said that the government should decide where to take the agitation. Speaking to the media, Sambhaji Raje said that this morning, sugar and blood pressure suddenly dropped. I do not want to fast till death. "I am trying my best to fight against injustice," he said.

MP Sambhaji Raje said I have seen the condition of poor Marathas. Maharaj had tried to give justice to all. Reservation is a long-term battle. Therefore, out of the 22 demands, at least 6 demands should be met. These demands are not subject to court restrictions, he said. Such decisions have been made before. There is nothing different in my speech. I am suffering, the government has to decide how far it wants to go. He said that the call has come from the government.

A meeting of the Maratha Reservation Sub-Committee will be held at 11 am at Varsha Niwas under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with the delegation led by MP Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati. Sambhaji Raje said that there is a way out of this. We are here to bring justice to the poor Marathas. I am a servant of Marathas, but I lead Bahujans. "I urge you to find a way out," he said.

After examining Sambhaji Raje's condition, the doctor said that he has been fasting till death for 60 hours. He has low blood sugar and pressure. At the same time, the heart is beating fast. We advise him to take injections to increase sugar levels. However, as he is on hunger strike, he has refused in this regard, said the doctor.

Rajya Sabha MP and Maratha leader Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje on Saturday started an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan demanding the fulfillment of various demands of the Maratha community.