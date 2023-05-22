Sameer Wankhede trying to show Shah Rukh Khan messages as certificate of integrity: CBI

Former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede is trying to show the alleged messages exchanged with film superstar Shah Rukh Khan as certificate of integrity, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the Bombay High Court during a hearing of a petition of the official who is accused of seeking Rs 25 crore as bribe from the actor for not implicating his son Aryan in the Cordelia cruise drug bust case.

A vacation bench of Justices Abhay Ahuja and MM Sathaye on Monday extended till June 8 the interim protection granted to Wankhede in the case. Last Friday, the court had directed the CBI not to take any coercive against him till May 22. Citing the messages exchanged with Khan, Wankhede, in his petition, has claimed the film superstar had no grievance against him and had requested that he be kind to his son Aryan Khan.

Wankhede further claimed the actor had not only praised his integrity but has also expressed his anguish over the political involvement in the matter. Referring to the chats, Wankhede, in his plea, claimed the tone of Khan's messages would have been completely contrary had he (Wankhede) raised demands for money for releasing Aryan Khan.

Opposing continuation of interim protection to Wankhede, advocate Patil said the order may come in the way of arrest or any action that the CBI may want to take, adding the order (interim protection) cannot be indefinite when the probe is underway. Patil also sought time to file the CBI's response to Wankhede's plea.

Advocate Abad Ponda, appearing for Wankhede, argued the officer was investigating a very serious case and was trying to clean the system. Ponda was referring to the Cordelia cruise drug bust case of October 2021 in which Aryan Khan was arrested.

Ponda told the court then NCB Deputy Director Gyaneshwar Singh had been apprised of every step of the probe. Ponda said the backbone of the CBI's FIR against Wankhede "is flawed” as it didn't follow the provisions mandated by law. The case was illegal and bad in law and the idea was to ground an "honest officer who stood against the tall and mighty, Ponda said.