Sameer Wankhede visits Chaityabhoomi for Ambedkar Jayanti, reacts on Nawab Malik arrest

India today is celebrating the 131st birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, followers are flocking to Chaityabhoomi in Dadar. Meanwhile, former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede had also reached Chaityabhoomi to greet him. Sameer Wankhede, who was in the news for his actions against Aryan Khan and the subsequent allegations made by Nawab Malik, appeared in the media for several days. After greeting Babasaheb, Sameer Wankhede interacted with the media. At this time, he reacted that all the youth should consider Babasaheb as an ideal.

Wankhede urged the youths of the country to follow principles and values of Babasaheb Ambedkar. He requested that a lecture should be held at Ambedkar or Siddharth College on the ideas and doctrines of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and try to inspire the youth through them. Meanwhile, when asked about the confiscation of Nawab Malik's property, he declined to comment. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached eight properties belonging to Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and his family members, the agency said in statement on Wednesday.The attached properties, according to the agency, belong to Malik, his family members and family-owned firms Solidus Investments and Malik Infrastructure. The properties include the Goawala Compound, a commercial unit and three flats at Kurla west, two more flats in Bandra west and 147 acres of agricultural land in Osmanabad district.