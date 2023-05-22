Sameer Wankhede, wife Kranti get threats and obscene messages, family seeks protection

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede who was granted protection from arrest till today by the Bombay high court in connection with the Aryan Khan drugs case said he and his wife Kranti Redkar have been receiving threats for the last four days. "I will write to Mumbai Police Commissioner today about it and demand special security," the former Mumbai zon chief of the Narcotics Control Bureau said. His case will be heard by the Bombay high court again today.

Kranti Redkar, Sameer Wankhede's second wife, is an actor. The CBI has filed an FIR against Sameer Wankhede alleging that he sought a bribe of ₹25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan and promised to not press charges against Aryan Khan. Out of this bribe amount, ₹50 lakh was received. The transaction was executed by KP Gosavi whose selfie with Aryan Khan was viral. But KP Gosavi is not an insider of the NCB and was given a free hand by Wankhede in the case, the CBI alleged. Several other irregularities have been levelled against Wankhede including discrepancy between his income and lavish lifestyle, undisclosed property, transaction etc. Sameer Wankhede dismissed all these allegations and said much of wealth and property are ancestral.