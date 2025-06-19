Samruddhi Expressway Accident: 2 Dead, 7 Injured as Cruiser Rams Into Truck in Shahapur

Thane, Maharashtra (June 19, 2025): Two people died and seven others were injured in a serious road accident involving a cruiser jeep and a truck on the Samruddhi Expressway in the early hours of Thursday. The crash occurred around 4.58 a.m. between Washind and Amne in Shahapur taluka, within the limits of Vasind Police Station. The deceased were identified as Abdul Pasha Shaikh, 65, and Jaheed Siddiqui, 40. The injured included two children, three women and two men. Medical staff at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Bhiwandi said that two to three of the injured suffered serious injuries and are under close observation.

A container truck was moving towards Mumbai at a slow speed when a cruiser jeep, coming from Pathardi in Ahmednagar district and heading to Bhiwandi, hit the rear of the truck. The driver of the car, identified as Maruti Gunjal, reportedly lost control of the vehicle just before the collision. The impact killed two passengers on the spot and injured six others including the driver.

On receiving the alert, the Shahapur Highway Police and medical teams from the Samruddhi Expressway unit reached the scene. Under the supervision of officer Chhaya Kamble, the injured were taken to the Bhiwandi sub-district hospital in government ambulances. Those with critical injuries were later shifted to a private hospital in Bhiwandi for further treatment. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem after police completed the panchnama.

Washind Police are investigating the case. A preliminary probe suggests that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel during early morning rainfall, which led to the crash.