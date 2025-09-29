Samruddhi Expressway Accident: 2 Men Killed, 2 Injured as Speeding Truck Rams Pickup in Washim

Two young men from Ausa died on the spot in a major accident on the Samruddhi Expressway near Karanja in Washim district early Saturday. The crash took place around 1:30 a.m. Police said two others were injured. The victims were identified as Imran Makbool Shaikh aged 28 of Azad Chowk Ausa and Imran Rafiq Shaikh aged 26 of Bilalnagar Ausa. They were transporting a pickup truck loaded with coriander from Nashik to Nagpur. Their vehicle slowed down near Channel No 211 after encountering a damaged vehicle on the road. At that moment a speeding Eicher truck heading towards Chhattisgarh rammed into it.

Both men sustained severe injuries and heavy bleeding led to their instant death. A case has been registered at Washim police station and later transferred to Mangrulpir police station, police official Vijay Jadhav said.

The tragedy has left families devastated. Imran Rafiq Shaikh was the only son of his parents. His mother broke down saying the one reason for their life is gone.

The other victim Imran Makbool Shaikh had lost his father only 15 days ago. He had been carrying the full responsibility of his family. His elderly mother, wife and three children are now left behind.