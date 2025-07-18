Samruddhi Expressway Accident: 25-Year-Old Man Dies, Three Critically Injured After Car Collides With Dumper Following Tyre Burst

Samruddhi Expressway Accident: A 25-year-old man was killed, and three others were seriously injured after their car crashed on the Samruddhi Expressway near Bhiwandi in the early hours of Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Durgesh Govind Ingle, a resident of Uttamnagar in the CIDCO area of Nashik. He was travelling back to Nashik from Mumbai along with three friends when the accident occurred.

According to the reports, the incident took place around 2 a.m. near a toll plaza beyond Bhiwandi when the tyre of their car (registration number MH15 EX6688) suddenly burst. The vehicle lost control, flipped multiple times and collided with a dumper on the road.

Durgesh, who was reportedly driving the car, sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. His three friends suffered critical injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kalyan Phata.

Durgesh is survived by his parents, wife and brother.

In a separate accident near the Agriculture Produce Market Committee in Dindori, seven people including a toddler died when their car fell into a water-filled trench around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The victims were returning home from a birthday celebration in Nashik when the accident happened. The car's front right tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle hit an oncoming motorcycle before veering off Nashik-Vani Road and falling into the trench.

All seven occupants of the car died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Devidas Gangurde (28) Manisha Gangurde (23), and Bhavesh Gangurde (2), from Sarsale village; Uttam Jadhav (42) and Alka Jadhav (38), from Koshimbe village; and Dattatray Waghmare (45), and Anusaya Waghmare (40), from Deopur.

The motorcycle riders, Mangesh Kurghade (25), and Ajay Gonde (18), from Palghar district, sustained injuries. They are admitted to the Civil Hospital in Nashik.