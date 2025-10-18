Samruddhi Expressway Accident: 3 Myanmar Nationals, Including 10-Year-Old Boy, Killed in Bus Crash in Washim

A tragic accident occurred on the Samruddhi Mahamarg in Washim district of Maharashtra, claiming the lives of three Myanmar nationals, including a 10-year-old boy. The accident took place near Channel 232 in Malegaon taluka when the driver of an car lost control and hit the divider after he fall asleep.

The bus driver told the news agency IANS that the six Myanmar nationals were travelling from Mumbai to Jagannath Puri in the vehicle — two women, three men, and a ten-year-old child. Two passengers died on the spot, while three others sustained injuries. The driver and one passenger received minor injuries.

The bus driver says, “I left from a hotel in Mumbai Central. After that, I reached the police station… pic.twitter.com/okawahDDLj — IANS (@ians_india) October 18, 2025

"I left from a hotel in Mumbai Central. After that, I reached the police station area and moved ahead toward Kalyan. I didn’t stop for food at first, but later we stopped and the passengers had their meal. After that, I was told to continue driving without stopping again. On the way, I started feeling sleepy, but since they had asked me not to stop, I kept driving and bus hit the driver, resulting in killing three people and injuries three others," said bus driver.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the District General Hospital in Washim for post-mortem, and the injured are receiving treatment at the hospital.

Following the accident, traffic on the Samruddhi Highway was disrupted for some time. Police promptly reached the scene, cleared the traffic, and recorded statements from the injured passengers.