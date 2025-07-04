Samruddhi Expressway Accident: 4 of Family Returning from Pune Die After Car Hits Divider in Maharashtra's Washim (VIDEO)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (July 5, 2025): Four members of a family died after the car they were travelling in crashed into a divider on the Samruddhi Expressway in Washim district on Thursday night. The incident took place around 8 pm between Wanoja and Karanja. According to the reports, the family was returning to Umred in Nagpur district after attending a function in Pune. When their car reached near channel number 215, the driver reportedly lost control and the vehicle hit the divider.

Accident at Samruddhi Mahamarg...This incident took place near Washim maharashtra...Two people lost their lives, three injured #accident#samruddhimahamargpic.twitter.com/36yASH8Y5b — Team SCB⚔️ #Citizen_Media🏹भारतपुत्र👣 (@1SanatanSatya) July 4, 2025

Two people died at the spot. Three others were seriously injured and were rushed to hospital. Two of them later died during treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Vaidehi Jaiswal, Sangeeta Jaiswal, Radheshyam Jaiswal and Madhuri Jaiswal. Chetan Jaiswal, who was driving the car, is in critical condition and is being treated at a hospital in Washim.