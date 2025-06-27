Samruddhi Expressway Accident: Nashik Businessman Killed, Family Injured in Crash on Mumbai-Nagpur Highway

A Nashik-based businessman, Sunil Hekare, was killed in the crash, while his wife and two children sustained serious injuries on the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, also known as Samruddhi Mahamarg, on Wednesday, June 25. Hekare’s relatives have alleged that he died due to the lack of immediate medical attention.

Hekare and his family were travelling from Mumbai to Nashik in a Mercedes car when their vehicle met with an accident in Shahapur near Igatpuri tunnel on the Samruddhi Expressway. The impact was so severe that the vehicle overturned three times and Sunil Hekare was thrown out of the car. He died on the spot due to severe head injuries and heavy bleeding, reported ABP Live.

Anil Hekare, brother of the deceased, alleged that there was waterlogging at the accident site on the Samruddhi Highway, causing the car to lose control and crash. "The quality of construction on the highway is poor, and there was no timely medical attention after the accident."

Meanwhile, accidents on the Samruddhi Highway have increased significantly in the days following the inauguration of the fourth and final phase of the 76-km-long Igatpuri-Amne stretch. Minor accidents are reported on this highway almost daily, and many are now questioning whether this new route has become an “accident-prone zone."

Meanwhile, reports stated that waterlogging on Samruddhi Expressway due to torrential rains on Tuesday bringing vehicular traffic to complete halt. near the Sabra-Fardapur interchange in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra.