Samruddhi Highway: Nagpur to Shirdi first phase will miss the August 15 deadline?

While talks are going on that the inauguration of the first phase of Nagpur-Mumbai Samriddhi Highway from Nagpur to Shirdi will be done by the Chief Minister on August 15, according to the sources of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. This information has come out citing the ongoing political developments in the state and the fact that some packages of the Samriddhi Highway are still incomplete. But the government and MSRDC have also given instructions to the officials of this highway to be ready and it has also been said that the date can be announced anytime. So now there is a strong possibility that this given third muhurta may also be postponed. Interestingly, when the Shinde-Fadnavis government came, the date of August 15 was almost fixed. This is an ambitious project of Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde and it is important to see whether the government announces a new date or rushes to launch it soon.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had said at a felicitation program in Mumbai on July 16 that Samriddhi Highway will be opened for vehicles soon. He said that the Nagpur-Shirdi Samriddhi Highway will be opened on August 15. Shinde also said, "Smrudhi Highway is a game changer. This highway is named after Balasaheb. It was Fadnavis's plan. He gave me the responsibility, I am trying to complete it. Due to this highway, people will prosper, farmers will not commit suicide," Shinde had also said.