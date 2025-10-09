Samruddhi Mahamarg Accident: Vehicle Flips Over While Dodging Potholes, Seven Suffer Injuries Near Maliwada Interchange

A serious road accident occurred around 10 a.m. on Wednesday near Jambhda village along the Dhule–Solapur Highway, when a speeding SUV overturned while trying to avoid deep potholes close to the Maliwada interchange of the Samruddhi Highway. The SUV (MH 42 K 8232) was traveling from Waluj toward Verul when the driver lost control and the vehicle flipped over. The impact left seven people injured, highlighting the dangerous condition of the road, which has become a cause of concern for regular commuters on this busy route.

The injured have been identified as Janardan Madhavrao Nimbalkar (60), Chhaya Janardan Nimbalkar (55), Pushpa Navnath Tapkir (47), Shraddha Sandeep Hiwale (34), Usha Ashok Gore (50), Shobhabai Kundansing Rajput (67), and Shalini Shankarrao Matade (47), all residents of Shraddha Colony in Waluj Mahanagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Locals immediately rushed to the spot and assisted in rescuing the victims. With the help of the Jagadguru Narendraacharya Sanstha’s ambulance, the injured were taken to a private hospital in Waluj MIDC, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

According to locals, this is not an isolated incident. Over the past six months, poor road maintenance has resulted in 32 people being injured on the same stretch between Karodi Toll Naka and Kasabkheda Phata. Large potholes dot the road, turning it into a high-risk zone for motorists. Several victims in previous accidents were also transported to nearby hospitals through ambulances run by the Jagadguru Narendraacharya Maharaj Sansthan, as well as through government and private emergency vehicles.

Ambulance driver Akshay Katkhade confirmed that numerous minor and major accidents have been reported almost daily in the area due to the deteriorating condition of the highway. He added that while many injured individuals were provided timely medical help, there is no clear record of the number of fatalities so far. Locals have repeatedly urged authorities to take immediate action and repair the potholes, warning that the negligence could lead to more serious tragedies if not addressed soon.