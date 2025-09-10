Samruddhi Mahamarg: MSRDC Issues Clarification After Viral Videos Claim Nails Caused Tyre Bursts

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has issued a clarification after viral reports claimed that nails caused tyre bursts on the Samruddhi Mahamarg. MSRDC said minor cracks were recently found on two lanes near Chain No. 442+460. The cracks were filled with epoxy grouting, which required aluminium nozzles. Traffic was diverted during the work and repairs were completed by 11.30 p.m. on September 9.

However, some speeding vehicles ignored the diversion and crossed into the first lane, running over the aluminium nozzles. This caused punctures to three vehicles around 12.10 p.m. the next day. A Highway Patrol team reached the spot within 25 minutes. No accidents or injuries were reported.

The agency said all aluminium nozzles were removed by 5 a.m. on September 10 and traffic has been smooth since then. It stressed that the incident was not due to nails being placed on the road but because vehicles crossed over the repair zone while the nozzles were still present. MSRDC admitted that traffic safety measures were not properly managed at the diversion point. It said action is being taken against the contractor responsible.

The clarification came after viral reports created panic among motorists. Several viral videos showed motorists claiming that their tyres were damaged by nails.