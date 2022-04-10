Sandeep Deshpande slams Maharastra government over loudspeaker

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande on Sunday slammed the Uddhav Thackrey-led state government in the state for detaining its leader for playing Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeaker in front of Shiv Sena Bhavan, questioning if the Bhavan is a mosque.

"Is Shiv Sena Bhawan a mosque where one gets detained for playing Hanuman Chalisa in front of it? Mumbai police should give an answer for this. Today it was Ram Navami and Hanuman Chalisa was being played. Is it the Thackrey government or Taliban government operating in the state?," said Deshpande to ANI.

The leader further remarked that the Shiv Sena's 'Hindutva' is over after this incident of detention.

Mumbai police on Sunday detained Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Yashwant Killedar and a taxi driver for putting a loudspeaker outside 'Shiv Sena Bhawan' in Mumbai and playing Hanuman Chalisa today on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The police questioned them in connection with the incident. However, no case has been registered so far.

Earlier today, the MNS leader played Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker, following which the police stopped the leader.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor