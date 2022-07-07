Sandipan Bhumre slams Sanjay Raut

Rebelion group of Eknath Shinde has now formed the new government with BJP in the state. Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut has been constantly criticizing the rebel MLAs. In this, Sanjay Raut, while criticizing the rebel Sandipan Bhumare, had said that he knelt in front of him. While Bhumare has now replied to it.

Speaking to a news channel, Sandipan Bhumare rejected Sanjay Raut's claim. 'Mahavikas Aghadi came to power, when I became a minister, we met to thank him .. but why should I put him in a lot? I am a worker. I have been fighting for Shiv Sena for 35 years. After becoming a minister, he only expressed his gratitude" he said.

He further said that there was no need to pay attention to Sanjay Raut's speech. They say the same thing every day. They have nothing else to say. The people of Maharashtra are also fed up with it now. Now that Sanjay Raut is on TV, people turn off the TV. Therefore, Sanjay Raut should not talk too much, he should sit quietly ', he also advised Raut.

This time Bhumare gave an open challenge to Raut. 'There is a limit to the level at which criticism can be made. We have been elected with 3-4 lakh votes. We have not elected rectangles like them. "Sanjay Raut should resign and be elected by the people, then we will accept him," Bhumare said.