Sangli: 36 students hospitalized due to food poisoning after having mid-day meal

Following a mid-day meal, 36 students became ill and were hospitalised in Maharastra's Sangli due to food poisoning. While 35 students were discharged post-treatment, one student is currently under observation. The incident was reported at Wanlesswadi High School. Students from Classes 5th to 7th had rice and dal prepared in a central kitchen run by a self-help group and fell ill.

The students reported stomach aches, and some even vomited. One of the 36 students remains in the hospital due to stomach pain.

"After having the mid-day meal, 36 students complained of stomach ache and nausea, and many of them vomited. One child is still hospitalised for stomach pain. Saline has been administered to him, and his condition is stable," Mohan Gaikwad, the education officer (primary section), said.

The probe is underway, and food samples from the school and central kitchen have been sent to a lab for testing. The education officer informed that a three-member committee is formed for investigating the matter. As the matter was reported, the Deputy Commissioner of Sangli Municipal Corporation, Smriti Patil, visited the hospital to check the condition of the students.

Food poisoning among students after consuming mid-day meals is frequently reported from various regions of the country. An incident from West Bengal was also reported two weeks ago, where a dead lizard and rat were found in a mid-day meal. At least 25 students fell ill after consuming the food.

(With PTI input)