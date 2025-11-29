Sangli Accident: One-Year-Old Girl Dies After Getting Hit by Tempo in Padmale, FIR Filed

Tragic accident occurred in Padmale (Tal. Miraj), Sangali where a one-year-old girl died after getting crushed by vehicle . Incident took place at 5pm on Thursday 27, November 2025. Case has been registered against the driver Kailas Prakash Rokade (age 35, resident of Bahe, Tal. Walwa) at the Sangli Rural Police Station. Girl's father Anil Praveen Pawar filed a complaint.

According to complainant, while playing near a sugarcane field in Padmale, Didi, the daughter of Anil Pawar and Yogita, was fatally struck by a speeding sugarcane-laden four-wheeler driven by Kailas Rokde. The incident occurred around 5:00 PM while Didi and other children played under a coconut tree at the field's edge.

Police have charged Rokde under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Vehicles Act.