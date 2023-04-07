Sangli: Activists flood PM Modi's mailbox with letters of dissent

The Sangli District Congress organized a distinctive protest by writing letters with slogans like 'Modi Hatao, Lokshahi Bachao' (Remove Modi, Save Democracy) and 'Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao' (Remove Modi, Save the Country). The activists then posted hundreds of these letters in the name of the Prime Minister.

On Thursday evening, a protest was organized by the Congress in front of the post office at Maruti Chowk in Sangli, led by the city congress district president Prithviraj Patil. During the demonstration, activists sent letters to Prime Minister Modi with slogans expressing their dissent.

Speaking on the occasion, Patil accused the Modi government of failing to take action against major seamsters and failing to address the issue of rising inflation. He also condemned the government's inaction on the issue of unemployment in Maharashtra, which has become a serious concern. Patil claimed that Modi's policies are leading the country towards dictatorship and called for an end to his rule.