Sangli: Brother-Sister Duped of Rs 20 Lakh in Investment Fraud Promising High Returns

Maharashtra: Fraud case has came to light were brother sister duo got cheated for Rs. 20 lakhs in investment scam. Fraudster promised them of 12 percent return with in 45 days. Victim identified as Ganesh Prakash Sawant has filed a complaint at the Sangli City Police Station regarding this matter. Case has been registered against the suspected couple, Nitin Shankar Yadav and Ashwini Nitin Yadav residents of Panchmukhi Maruti Road, Lalge Galli, Khanbhag.

Nitin Yadav and Ashwini Yadav, known to Ganesh Sawant and his sister, allegedly defrauded them in 2022. Promising a 12% return in 45 days through Reva Enterprises Portfolio, the Yadavs received ₹20 lakh from Sawant and ₹5 lakh from Ghorpade, totaling ₹25 lakh. They returned ₹5 lakh initially but failed to provide further returns.

Therefore, the brother and sister demanded the return of their invested amount. However, the couple gave them evasive answers. They then realized they had been cheated. Despite repeated follow-ups, the Yadav couple did not return the money. Consequently, they approached the police station and filed a complaint.

Police have registered a case against the Yadav couple, they have not yet been taken into custody.