Sangli Crime: Man Killed With Iron Rod Near Kupwad MIDC, Two Arrested

A shocking murder took place near the Nataraj Company on the roadside in Kupwad MIDC on Friday night. A young man was brutally attacked on the head with an iron rod and killed over a love affair. The deceased has been identified as Umesh Machhindra Patil. After committing the crime, the attackers fled from the scene. Mahesh Machhindra Patil lodged a complaint at the police station. Acting swiftly, the Kupwad MIDC Police and the Local Crime Branch team arrested two suspects. The arrested individuals have been identified as Sahil alias Sumit Madhukar Khilare and Atharva Kishor Shinde.

Umesh Patil and Atharva were working together at a cardboard factory in the MIDC area. Around 9:45 PM on Friday, taking advantage of the darkness near Nataraj Company, Atharava and his accomplice allegedly attacked Umesh Patil on the head with an iron rod due to a love-related dispute. The severe head injury caused Umesh to collapse in a pool of blood. The attackers immediately fled the spot.

This incident has caused a stir in Sangli. Upon receiving the information, the Kupwad MIDC police rushed to the scene and conducted a preliminary investigation. Umesh Patil, found in a critical condition and lying in blood, was rushed to the government hospital by the Aayushya Helpline team’s ambulance. However, doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin.

As soon as news of the murder spread, the Deputy Superintendent of Police from Miraj, Pranil Gilda, visited the crime scene and gave instructions regarding the investigation. Under the guidance of Deepak Bhandwalkar, In-Charge of Kupwad Police Station, and Satish Shinde from the Local Crime Branch, the team acted quickly and apprehended the two suspects within a few hours. Upon interrogation, both confessed to the crime.

A case has been registered at the Kupwad Police Station. The initial investigation suggests that the murder was motivated by a love affair. Further investigation is underway.